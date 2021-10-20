MADISON - The plan to make everything from birth control and diabetes testing kits to vaccines and vasectomies more affordable in Wisconsin is encountering legislative opposition.
The Assembly’s Committee on Health on Tuesday approved a plan, AB 358, that would exempt items covered by health savings accounts from Wisconsin’s minimum mark-up law.
“It’s common sense,” Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, told The Center Square. “We’re trying to make things more affordable for the people of Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin’s minimum mark-up law bans most stores in the state from selling items under cost. Stroebel said the law is a holdover from decades ago, and hurts the people of the state.
“Why drive up costs when you don’t have to?” Stroebel asked.
And while passing the plan could open the door to prescriptions as low as $4 dollars each, Stroebel said there is strong opposition at the Capitol.
“The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin opposes the bill,” Stroebel explained. “As do the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association. Now what does this bill have to do with them? Nothing except minimum mark-up.”
Stroebel said the Petroleum Marketers have fought against minimum mark-up for years, so he’s not surprised that they are in opposition to this plan.
Stroebel says there is support from both Democrats and Republicans for the medical exemption proposal.
“Hopefully we can start the ball rolling with this, and not take-on the full list of opponents that a full repeal of minimum mark-up would bring,” Stroebel added.
The plan has cleared committee and is next headed for the full Assembly, though Stroebel says he doesn’t know when or even if it will get a vote.