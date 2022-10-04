BIG BEND
Helen Jean Knobel (Wolter)
Oct. 5, 1939 - Sept. 30, 2022
Helen Jean Knobel (Wolter), age 82, of Big Bend (formally of North Prairie), passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born October 5, 1939 in Monterey, WI, to Reinhard Henry and Henrietta Mary (Fortmann) Wolter, Sr. Helen married Thomas Knobel on May 29, 1965 in North Prairie.
Helen graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957. Helen belonged to The Board of Evangelism and held many roles at St. John’s Lutheran Church, North Prairie, including teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir and later Ladies Aid. Helen also belonged to the “Young at Heart” Club, where she held most of the office positions. Helen loved sheepshead and was an avid player. Helen was a valued member of the North Prairie Women’s Fire Department Auxiliary, serving as president for many years. Helen also loved to crochet and shared her many creations with her family.
After working over 30 years at Hawthorn-Mellody Dairy in Waukesha and Whitewater, Helen went back to school to learn “income tax” returns. She then went on to work at Kettle Moraine Tractor. From this point, she transferred to Tractor Loader sales, from which she later retired.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Church in Oconomowoc. In 1957, her family moved to North Prairie and joined St. John’s Lutheran Church. Helen remained a member there until she died.
Loved, cherished and deeply missed by all who knew her.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, Reinhard Sr., and mother, Henrietta; her husband, Thomas Lee Knobel; and son Tim Knobel. Helen is also preceded in death by her brothers William Wolter and Richard Wolter, and her sister Elizabeth Schumacher.
Helen is survived by her daughter Mellody (David) Giese; daughter-in-law Anne Knobel; her grandchildren Michael Stevens, Jake Knobel, Logan and Braden Giese; and great-grandchildren Beau, Kash, Drake and Kimber Stevens. Helen is also survived by her brother Reinhard (Carole) Wolter Jr.; sisters-in-law Donna Niles, Marilyn Jump and Betty Wolter; special, dear friend Pat Merkt; and numerous other friends, nieces and nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 312 N. Main St., North Prairie, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Helen’s name can be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family, 262-392-4251.