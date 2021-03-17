Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. High 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Evening light rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.