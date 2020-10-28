Today’s Sound On is about a kind and caring dog rescue organization:
Dear Heloise: I know you are a friend to all critters, and I’d like your readers to know about National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR). They pick up and rescue hundreds of dogs and puppies from puppy mills all over the country. These dogs - which are deemed no longer usable for breeding - are too old, too sick or are still unsold, and would otherwise be killed. Many of these mills regularly call on NMDR to come and get these animals before they are put down. NMDR gives these dogs and pups any treatment they need to come back to health, help them overcome their fears until they are truly adoptable and gives them a new life. They have helped thousands of dogs and puppies that otherwise would have died in puppy mills. To learn more about this wonderful organization, you can reach them at https://nmdr.org.
- Emily M, via email
Fast Facts
New uses for old mailboxes:
- Paint a bright color and use at a wedding to hold wedding cards and money.
- Keep one in your garden or attached to a fence to hold garden tools such as gloves, shears, seed packets, etc.
- Drill a hole in it big enough for a bird to nest inside.
- Make a planter out of one.
- Heloise
Securing your meds
Dear Heloise: A lot of people keep their medicine in the bathroom medicine cabinet. Don’t do that. Any of your guests, friends of your children or relatives just need to open that door. Keep them in a safe place, such as in the bottom drawer of a piece of furniture. I do this and only sort my pills for the week in a small container that I keep in a private room.
- Char, via email
No corn cobs for dogs
Dear Heloise: Please remind your readers to never give their dogs corn cobs to chew on. They cannot digest them, and it could cause their death or a huge vet bill.
- Dolly S., Tehachapi, Calif.
Dolly, you are so right. Ingesting corn cobs can lead to gastrointestinal obstruction in dogs, especially smaller breeds. Thank you for sharing this important point.
- Heloise
No slipping off
Dear Heloise: To keep my clothes from slipping off of hangers, I have been using 2-inch strips of double-sided tape to place on the top of both ends of a plastic hanger, making sure it is secure. If it adheres well, this will last for months if not years. I place both wet and dry clothes on the hangers, but I wouldn’t put wet clothes on until the tape has “set” on the hangers.
- Gigi B., via email
Gigi, good idea, but make sure the tape doesn’t harm the fabric by testing it on a hidden spot
- Heloise