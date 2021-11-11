As the weather cools and the holidays approach, many are ready to begin decking the halls for upcoming festivities.
Although supply chain issues have been making headlines, one area small business owner said her store has not had difficulties in procuring products for the holidays.
“We’ve had our things for months already. We will be fully stocked,” said Debbie Slais, owner of Over the Moon Gifts in West Bend.
Recent supply chain problems “mostly pertain to the big box stores,” Slais said.
But the patterns of large retailers do have ripple effects in terms of seasonal displays at local businesses, according to Slais, who switched over to holiday products at the start of November like the bigger stores do.
“It’s not because we want to keep fall out,” she said, of the fall season, and noting that consumer opinion tends to vary on when to start the holiday shopping season.
“The larger box stores kind of force the little guy’s hand. The little guy really has to keep up with the trend,” Slais said.
Welcoming entryways
Whenever home owners may settle on a time to switch the decor for the season, Slais and others say the process need not be difficult.
For those creating an outdoor holiday display, Sheila Kruepke, owner of the store Urban Farm Girl in West Bend, said the process can be “fun, easy and budget-friendly.”
“Create a gorgeous welcoming entry by using items that look natural,” she said. “If room permits, start with some sort of seating arrangement.”
From there, she advised incorporating items already at home, like a blanket or pillow.
“In the past, I have taken an old decorative pillow and wrapped it with material to get the look I wanted,” Kruepke said.
She recommended incorporate different types of textures and a vertical sign for a look with varying dimensions.
“If you don’t have a sign, wreaths always seem to say ‘welcome,’” said Kruepke, who said crates can be used to create different heights.
“Rugs and mats are great for grounding your porch vignette and tying it all together,” she said, adding that the use of greenery can soften the look of an area.
Warm colors
In recent months, warmer color schemes and earth tones have become especially popular, according to Slais.
She said the transition to warmer colors is coinciding with the change in temperature but also a larger scale trend following difficult times for many during the pandemic.
“The gray and white cool tones are switching more warm for fall and because of what we’ve been through. They are familiar and comfortable and the warm colors are very popular this time of year,” Slais said.
She said the Midwest is moving toward the warmer colors following a shift in other parts of the country.
“I’ve noticed that the white furniture and decoration and woods, everything is starting to transition into warmer colors,” Slais said. “We’ve had the white-and-gray look for quite a few years.”
She projects that the most popular color of 2022 will be green.
Using small items
If looking to purchase larger pieces to match trends, there may be some wait time, however.
Amy Monroe, co-owner of the home staging and styling business Becoming Home serving Waukesha and Milwaukee counties, said furniture delivery times are slower.
“In the home staging industry we have definitely felt the impact of long waits to have furniture delivered from online retailers. In the past we could order furniture and have it delivered within three days for a current staging project, but in recent months there has been multiple weeks of waiting for furniture delivery,” Monroe said.
But for those whose homes feature cooler colors, Slais said the warm color trends can be incorporated into the decor through smaller items like “comfy pillows and chunky throws.”
“And candles are always good this time of year,” she said.
And those wanting to include the warmer color trend in holiday decorating can find individual items with a mixture of colors to incorporate, according to Slais.
“You’ll find in Christmas decor there’s still a lot of white and gray to blend,” she said.