Homeowners say spike in woodpecker activity is making Swiss cheese out of their houses

CEDARBURG — Give a woodpecker a forest of trees, and it will choose the side of your house every time.
At least that has been the experience of many homeowners this fall, who have said the little picidaes are out of control this year.
The only wood on Michael Kolb’s Grafton home is on a window frame. And it is on that frame that a woodpecker has attached himself over and over and over again, drilling hole after hole.
In 20 years in his home, Kolb said he has never had a problem like this.
“But it’s not insects (they are after) because there’s no way insects could be in that area,” he said. “It’s really annoying.”
But whether there is an actual increase in the woodpecker population this fall and what is causing them to be so busy attacking homes are questions experts can’t seem to answer with any certainty.
PJ Winkelmann, the manager and co-owner of Advanced Wildlife Control in Mequon, said this is by far the worst year he has had in dealing with woodpeckers.
“It is absolutely crazy. Woodpeckers peck on homes during spring and fall to show others that this is their territory,” Winkelmann said. “I would bet we have received twice the amount of calls we did from last year, but spring/fall are always the worst time.”
There are around eight or nine species of the birds in Wisconsin, but around Ozaukee County, it is the downy woodpecker that is most abundant. Only one of the species leaves the area during the winter, and it is not the downy, said Eric Wachdorf of Advanced Wildlife Control.
Michael Jones of the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that, anecdotally, he wonders if the increased number of ash trees infected with the emerald ash borer isn’t having an effect.
“There’s a lot more ash trees that are dying, and that’s creating insects for these woodpeckers, and they’re doing well,” Jones said.
In his own yard, Jones said he had a couple ash trees die and has seen more woodpeckers “hanging around them.”
Wachdorf wonders whether the increased number of people working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic simply means homeowners are noticing the birds more.
That is certainly the case for Dan Den Boer, who lives on Meadow Court in Cedarburg. He hears them constantly now that he is home during the day.
“The tapping will wake me up,” Den Boer said.
He now keeps a long pool skimming net in his front yard and uses it to scare the woodpeckers away. In addition, pest removal services are at his home regularly, trying to place deterrents to keep them away.
Deterrent methods
The reason the birds target homes varies. They may be looking for insects or making a home for a nest, experts say.
Wachdorf said they will often target the same side or spot on a home. Sometimes, in the larger holes, the birds will pull all of the insulation out. Sometimes it’s smaller holes, the size of a dime. Those may indicate feeding activity.
“They are almost exploratory holes,” he said.
Winkelmann said he once saw a home that had over 60 holes in it.
“This was an extreme case,” he said. “On average I see anywhere from one to nine on a home.”
Woodpeckers are protected by both state and federal laws, so actually removing a bird from an area is a last-resort option and requires official forms be filled out before the bird can be killed or relocated.
Instead, homeowners must try any number of deterrent methods before even considering having them removed. That can include netting, bird feeders, wind chimes, helium balloons on the side of the house and pinwheels, Jones said.
At Advanced Wildlife Control, they frequently use flash tape and reflective diverters.
“We usually try to work with deterrents to scare the woodpeckers from using your home as a punching bag,” Winkelmann said. “We have several different methods we try to help assist our customers with. We also can assist with more aggressive forms of control — we are woodpecker experts.”