Homestead junior selected as delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program

MEQUON — Homestead High School junior Abigail Horwitz has been selected as one of two students from Wisconsin to represent the state as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program.
Horwitz has had a lifelong love of history, but her interest in government was piqued in middle school when she became fascinated by the structure of U.S. politics and learned how much of an impact government has on the lives of citizens, according to a school district press release.
As part of the program, Horwitz will get firsthand experience of the inner workings of the government, in addition to a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies. This year’s program has shifted to an online format from an in-person event in Washington D.C. due to the ongoing pandemic, and instead will take place virtually March 6 to 9, 2022.
To be considered as a candidate for the Senate Youth Program, a student has to first be nominated by his or her school. In Wisconsin, one student per high school is allowed to apply.
In October, Horwitz worked with Homestead Principal Eric Ebert to submit her application, which included a resume, letter of recommendation from Homestead and several essays of varying length, according to the press release. One specific requirement is that applicants need to have held an elected position in one’s school or community, which is necessary to apply nationally. From there, 10 top applicants from each state are selected for an interview.
“Abigail has an awesome opportunity ahead of her,” Ebert said. “She is more than well-prepared, given her impressive academic achievement and civic involvement so far. I am excited to see what she gains from this experience and the ways in which the program will more deeply enforce her passion for public service.”
Though Horwitz is a mid-year junior, she has already taken several of the AP social studies courses offered at Homestead High School.
“Overall, Homestead has done a wonderful job preparing me for this opportunity,” Horwitz said. “My freshman year, I took AP human geography, which gave me a solid introduction to the workings of American politics on a national level. Last year, I got to take AP U.S. history, which has been one of my favorite classes so far. I do not think I would have applied to this program if I had not taken that class, because it significantly furthered my interest in politics. In addition, I am currently taking AP US Government and Politics, which is perfect timing because I will be completing the course just as the program begins.”
Horwitz also plays varsity tennis, is a co-founder and current president of Homestead’s Environmental Club, is current president of the service-based club Ayuda, is a vice president for UNICEF club and also serves as Student Council treasurer.
“I am hoping to gain better knowledge of the inner workings of American government, and learn directly from the senators who lead it,” Horwitz said when asked what she hopes to take away from the experience. “I think it would be really interesting to learn about the daily life on Capitol Hill and try to gain an understanding of how politicians lead their lives. I also cannot wait to build connections with other student leaders across the country and share our experiences.”
Horwitz’s post-secondary plans include attending college on the East Coast and studying genetic engineering and philosophy. She is also considering law school, preferably in Boston, where she can work on a variety of political campaigns.
Horwitz is the second Homestead High School student to be selected for the United States Senate Youth Program in the last three years. Isabel Klemmer, class of 2020, was nominated for and participated in the program during the 2019-20 school year.
To learn more about the United States Senate Youth Program, go to https://ussenateyouth.org/.