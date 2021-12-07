WAUKESHA — Horizon West residents were able to briefly re-enter their condominiums Saturday morning and retrieve additional belongings, but much remains behind and what comes next for them is still not clear.
The six-story, 48-unit building at 315 North West Avenue was evacuated suddenly on Thursday night due to structural deficiencies that put it in danger of imminent collapse.
Initially told they had 15 minutes to get their belongings before leaving their homes for an unknown amount of time, West Horizon residents were able to return and get more belongings Saturday, but only for 10 minutes.
Alicia Halvensleben, a resident and a candidate for the 11th Aldermanic District, said the condo association staggered residents’ trips so only about five people went in at a time, as keeping down foot traffic is a priority. She said people asked to re-enter so they could retrieve essentials like food or medications — she said her toothbrush made the first batch of belongings as she left, but her bottle of shampoo only made the cut the second time around, as it’s on the bulkier side. Halvensleben said residents’ financial circumstances make buying new replacements for those sorts of things a tough prospect.
Many of the condo residents have mortgages, including Halvensleben and her live-in boyfriend, she said; and that complicates their ability to finance new living arrangements. One of the West Horizon condos was recently listed for sale at $110,000.
Other items being taken on the second trip include paperwork like insurance documents. Halvensleben said although it’s early, she’s not encouraged by what she’s heard from insurance companies on the issue.
With only 25 total minutes to retrieve belongings, much still remains behind. Furniture, art, and keepsakes tucked away in less accessible parts of the homes are among them. “They’re kind of stuck until we can move out in a more strategic way,” Halvensleben said. Contractors on Friday installed shoring on the building to provided some immediate structural integrity. That’s made it possible to be around the building but residents can’t at this point return full time or come and go as they please. Halvensleben said locks have been changed.
Looking ahead, it’s not clear when or if Horizon West residents will be able to return or what the future holds for their living situation. Halvensleben said she anticipates they’ll “need the support of our community.”
Residents are now living with family or getting assistance from groups like The Salvation Army and The Red Cross.
“In that building there’s a lot of people who have it a lot worse off than I do,” said Horizon West Association Vice President Ben Chudy. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. Some people have been there for 30 years.”
He recalled seeing a sign in the building that read “home sweet home, 30 years.” He said that struck him, and there are Horizon West residents in their 90s.