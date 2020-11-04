MUKWONAGO ­ Incumbent Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, has won his seat
against Democratic challenger Mason Becker, according to preliminary results
around midnight Tuesday  with 63% of the votes.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
District 33 includes areas in Waukesha, Jefferson and Walworth counties.
According to the preliminary results, Becker had 12,076 votes, or 37%, and
Horlacher had 20,527 votes, or 63%.
Horlacher has held his seat since 2015. Horlacher said he would work to
bring economic opportunities to individuals and businesses in his Assembly
seat.
In regards to COVID-19, Horlacher said there have been a lot of economic
consequences due to the virus and said people will continue to feel the pain
if extreme measures are taken. He said he will stand up and fight for the
community in regards to Gov. Tony Evers¹ administration in handling the
pandemic.
Horlacher said he would focus on providing business opportunities in the
state.

