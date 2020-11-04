MUKWONAGO Incumbent Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, has won his seat against Democratic challenger Mason Becker, according to preliminary results around midnight Tuesday with 63% of the votes. Results are unofficial until canvassed. District 33 includes areas in Waukesha, Jefferson and Walworth counties. According to the preliminary results, Becker had 12,076 votes, or 37%, and Horlacher had 20,527 votes, or 63%. Horlacher has held his seat since 2015. Horlacher said he would work to bring economic opportunities to individuals and businesses in his Assembly seat. In regards to COVID-19, Horlacher said there have been a lot of economic consequences due to the virus and said people will continue to feel the pain if extreme measures are taken. He said he will stand up and fight for the community in regards to Gov. Tony Evers¹ administration in handling the pandemic. Horlacher said he would focus on providing business opportunities in the state.