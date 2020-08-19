FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing a mask passes a sign for Wall Street during the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 is trading above its record closing high Wednesday, Aug. 12, after a rebound for stocks helped the index erase the last of the historic losses taken due to the pandemic. The index was up 1.6% in afternoon trading, with big technology stocks once again leading the way. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)