By now most of you are aware that Hunter Biden got the sweetest of sweetheart deals from the blue state of Delaware (not reporting sources of income and a gun charge). He wasn’t even subjected to the usual pressuring of an accused to rat out others (such as the big guy and other family members) that may be part of the illegal doings. We little people would be looking at felonies and significant prison time. Who would have thought that was going to happen? You could knock me over with a feather.
— Earl Orlebeke, Waukesha