The Wisconsin State Fair opens next month, celebrating its 171st year.
Beginning Aug. 4 and running through Aug. 14, the fair will offer “dozens of rides, hundreds of foods, thousands of animals” and more, according to the fair website.
For those looking to attend the fair and not spend too much, there are a number of ways to save, according to Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.
“We always strive to be family-friendly,” said Black, who added there is information about several deals and promotions listed online.
The SpinCity deal includes 50 ride and game ticket vouchers for $35 and is available online only through July 29.
Also through July 29, the State Fair Bargain Book features more than 80 coupons for fair vendors and partners. Bargain Books may be purchased online and at the State Fair ticket office.
Cream Puff six-pack vouchers are $22 and can also be found online or at the State Fair ticket office.
And Black said there are ticket deals available at the gate some days, too.
“Our Hunger Task Force Day is admission for $5 on opening day when you donate a jar of peanut butter or offer a cash donation,” Black said.
The Wells Fargo $5 Day benefiting the Hunger Task Force runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Celebrate Wisconsin Day on Friday, Aug. 5, those visiting from out-of-state receive discounts on two adult admissions between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., courtesy of Travel Wisconsin.
“Just present an out-of-state ID and get in for only $17,” Black said.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, fairgoers can save $5 on an adult ticket for shopping at Meier. A receipt of $45 or more from Wisconsin Meier stores between July 3 and Aug. 10 may be presented for the discount, according to Black.
Prairie Farms Dairy Day honoring educators will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, including free admission between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the presentation of a school-issued ID.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, veterans, military personnel and up to three family members will receive free admission.
Additional deals and discounts can be found on the State Fair website.
Food at the fair
The fair will include a variety of food and drink, some that have been long time favorites and others as new selections.
“The one I am most looking forward to is the deep-fried pickle and cheese curd taco,” Black said.
The taco, available at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, is described online as “completely deep-fried with pickles sandwiched together with cream cheese and freshly battered white cheese curds.”
“Mix them all together and into the deep-fryer it goes to get that classic Richie’s crispy taco shell stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese. Topped with raspberry chipotle sauce and fresh greens, get ready for this reimagined Fair dish,” the site said.
The taco is one of the dishes selected to compete in the ninth annual Sporkies competition.
The contest, which will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, will include eight finalists chosen from 28 entries competing for the “Golden Spork.”
“The inspired dishes are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality, and of course, taste,” the website said.
This year’s other finalists are: Black Bean Burrito Balls by Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden, Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick by Freese’s Candy Shoppe, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte by Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick by Bud Pavilion, the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat by Gertrude’s Pretzels, and Surf & Turf Sliders by Tropics.
2022 attractions
As to attendance, Black said organizers are hoping for over 1 million visitors. Last year’s fair drew more than 850,000 attendees but inclement weather ended up hurting overall attendance, according to Black.
“We’re always hoping for blue skies and lots of sunshine,” she said.
New this year is the BMX Pros Trick Team, located on the east side of the Expo, Black said.
“That should be a fun new attraction,” she said.
The team will pull off “amazing choreographed stunts, both on the ground and in the air,” the website said.
“The riders are sure to wow you as they touch the sky rocketing off the huge ramps.”
Shows will be held four times daily at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The agricultural shows remain an entertaining feature, according to Black.
“Our pig races are fun to watch. All of our agricultural shows are,” she said.
This year, some additional security features have been implemented, according to Black.
“Regardless of size, all bags will be checked,” she said.
Bags may not be larger than 9-by-10-by-12 inches, with exceptions for diaper bags or family needs, according to Black.
For those who enjoy shopping at the fair, Black said shopping bags need to be folded down for gate admission.