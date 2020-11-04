NEW BERLIN — Incumbent Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, won state 

Assembly District 15, according to unofficial preliminary results in at midnight

Tuesday, receiving 73% of the votes against political newcomer Jessica

Katzenmeyer.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

District 15 of the Wisconsin State Assembly includes areas in both Waukesha

and Milwaukee counties. Milwaukee County results were not totally reported

prior to deadline. Incumbent Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, has held his seat in the district for eight years. Sanfelippo said he is focused on health care

priorities in the state. Sanfelippo also said he’s focused his efforts on

crime, which he said trickles from Milwaukee into area communities. 

He said he is looking to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions.

In regards to COVID-19, Sanfelippo said it’s important to keep people 

safe by making informed decisions. He said it’s important to help 

employers get people back to work as soon as possible — stating the World Health Organization recommends lockdowns are the “worst thing to do” because  it’s creating poverty.

Jessica Katzenmeyer is a political newcomer and first-ever  transgender woman to run for Assembly in Wisconsin.

