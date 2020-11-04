NEW BERLIN — Incumbent Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, won state
Assembly District 15, according to unofficial preliminary results in at midnight
Tuesday, receiving 73% of the votes against political newcomer Jessica
Katzenmeyer.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
District 15 of the Wisconsin State Assembly includes areas in both Waukesha
and Milwaukee counties. Milwaukee County results were not totally reported
prior to deadline. Incumbent Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, has held his seat in the district for eight years. Sanfelippo said he is focused on health care
priorities in the state. Sanfelippo also said he’s focused his efforts on
crime, which he said trickles from Milwaukee into area communities.
He said he is looking to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions.
In regards to COVID-19, Sanfelippo said it’s important to keep people
safe by making informed decisions. He said it’s important to help
employers get people back to work as soon as possible — stating the World Health Organization recommends lockdowns are the “worst thing to do” because it’s creating poverty.
Jessica Katzenmeyer is a political newcomer and first-ever transgender woman to run for Assembly in Wisconsin.