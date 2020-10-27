Jose ‘Joe’ A. Medina
Jose “Joe” A. Medina, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. noon funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
Please see Wednesday’s edition for the complete obituary.
