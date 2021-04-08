Joseph Sam Italiano
Oct. 28, 1948 - April 6, 2021
Joseph Sam Italiano was born October 28, 1948, to Sam and Elvira Italiano.
He worked at GTE Automatic Electric from 1966 to 1981, then went to work at Alloy Products. He most admired the life and music of Hank Williams, Bill Monroe and Merle Haggard. Joe had his own bands over the years that played traditional bluegrass and country music. He also enjoyed his yearly trips to Nashville. He became close friends with many stars at the Grand Ole Opry. He had a backstage pass for Merle Haggard for 26 years and was backstage at the Grand Ole Opry many times. Joe’s best performance was in 2007 at Hartford Senior Center. He brought up two stars from the Grand Ole Opry to play with his band. He also did a song at Bill Monroe’s “Bean Blossom” Ranch with some of Bill Monroe’s band.
Joe leaves behind a daughter, Amy (Brian) Oettel, and grandchildren Kennedy and Brian. He is also survived by brothers Sam (Gretchen) Italiano, Dan (Nancy) Italiano and Sandy (Alan) Nettesheim; nephews Dan Jr. (Christine) and Brian (Karen); nieces Sara and Angie (Nick) Vicari; great-nieces Gianna, Esabella and Elizabeth; and great-nephew Michael.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thank you to Dr. Raftery, the staff at ProHealth Palliative and Hospice Care, many family members, band members and friends for the time spent with him.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 3:15 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.