WAUKESHA — Frustrations continued to run high in the courtroom on day 15 of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial, with the defendant in and out of an alternate courtroom several times for his conduct, the judge cutting off his examination of witnesses, and Brooks all but accusing police of perjury and the judge of having a financial interest in the case, with the judge saying the case has been the most challenging of her career.
But despite all that, the trial got through the last defense witnesses Brooks called, with the possible exceptions of his mother, who could be called Monday, and Brooks himself.
Brooks, 40, is charged with 76 crimes after he allegedly drove his mother’s red Ford Escape through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The day began with Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow denying two oral motions Brooks made Thursday to dismiss the case for failure of the plaintiff State of Wisconsin to appear and for failing to state a claim on which relief can be granted, with Dorow finding “no legal basis for these motions in law or fact.”
Then followed about 20 minutes of arguments about matters including subject matter jurisdiction — which Dorow said was addressed in a written order last week, in which she found Brooks’ claims without merit.
Brooks then complained about Det. Thomas Casey’s testimony on Thursday, in which Casey said Brooks’ mother had given police security video of her yard that appeared to show Brooks getting into her SUV just a couple hours before the parade incident.
He said Casey claimed to have been at her home and seen the yard “when he did not in fact even speak to my mother.” He said his mother never spoke to law enforcement in Waukesha and asked to subpoena both her and jail phone recordings of his phone call with her Thursday night — “which ... brings up the issue of perjury testimony.”
When Brooks was told to call a witness, he said he didn’t have papers he needed to question Douglas Kolar; the state provided him a summary of the report Kolar gave to police.
Kolar testified he had watched his daughter in the parade and was walking back to his car near White Rock Avenue and Main Street when he saw a red SUV — he identified it as a Chevy Blazer — with its horn honking as it approached the intersection and appeared to avoid hitting people. He said he saw it pass two parade groups on the right, swerve to the left between two groups, and then saw a police officer reach for the handle on the driver’s side door. He said the vehicle appeared to speed up as passed the officer, but he did not see it strike any people.
Brooks next called Waukesha Police Det. Steven Guth, who interviewed Brooks’ on-again-off-again girlfriend Erika Patterson on Nov. 21 and 22 about domestic incidents she reported occurred with Brooks on Nov. 20 and 21. She said they argued about her not giving him money and he slapped her both days and punched her in the eye once.
When Brooks asked Guth about his report saying Patterson was initially less than forthright, Guth said that did not mean she was untruthful, but “She told me she was extremely afraid of you and that’s why she didn’t tell me everything.”
When Brooks was told the only other witness available to call at that point was Patterson — his witnesses were scheduled at staggered times Friday out of consideration for their schedules — he balked and asked if other witnesses were available.
Dorow told Brooks he was present when a rough timeline was drawn up Thursday about who would testify and when because he declined to list them in the order he wanted to call them. He complained it wasn’t fair because the state didn’t have to do the same thing with its witnesses.
Dorow told Brooks it wasn’t about him or the state, it was about consideration for the witnesses. Brooks replied, “It’s about what’s fair.”
“No, frankly sir, it’s about you trying to control what’s happening in this courtroom,” Dorow said. “How? I am the one shackled to a table with a shock device on my ankle... I just want this to be fair and it hasn’t been fair,” Brooks said.
Dorow sternly told Brooks that Patterson was the only witness available and if Brooks refused to call her, Dorow would release her from her subpoena.
“It is not the witness that should have been called at this time,” Brooks said.
“I am not going to play this game with you, sir,” Dorow said.
“What type of statement is that?” Brooks shouted. “Your life is not on the line! Mine is! And you think I think this is funny?”
“I don’t think it’s funny whatsoever,” Dorow said.
Patterson
Following a break, Patterson was called to the stand. Brooks asked her about the incident on Nov. 21st and attempted to ask her about the 20th, but was stopped when the state objected to its relevance. Brooks then asked her about her relationships with the child they share, as well as those she had with two other children and whether they lived with her. The state then objected again on relevance grounds.
Brooks asked her if she had any contact with him since Nov. 21, and she said no. Brooks then pulled out two photos and wanted them put into evidence, prompting another state objection on relevance grounds and Assistant District Attorney Zach Wittchow saying those photos had never been shown to prosecutors. (Later, Wittchow said the photos showed Brooks and Patterson’s daughter and the child she had last spring.)
Brooks said the photos came with a letter from Patterson, proving she had contacted him and thereby questioning her credibility. Dorow asked to see the letter to prove when it was sent and from whom. Brooks said he left it in his jail cell.
Dorow asked the state to explain why the photos and letter were objectionable. Wittchow said jail records indicated they did not come from Patterson and Brooks spoke with his mother about sending them to him; they violated the rules of discovery as the state had not seen them; and were being offered to attack Patterson’s fitness as a mother.
He said if that’s what Brooks was trying to do, the state would be “forced to counter that claim by pointing out not only does the defendant not live with the child in question, he doesn’t live with any of the other children that he has, he impregnated Erika Patterson when she was a minor in Nevada and for doing so he was convicted of statutory sexual seduction ... and is a sex offender on the registry as a result.”
Brooks angrily erupted, saying that revelation was a “lie.” Dorow then ordered Brooks out to the alternate courtroom, then called an early lunch, telling Brooks to bring the letter with him afterward or she would not allow him to question Patterson further.
“Did you know she said she was 18 when I met her? Did you know that?” Brooks yelled as the court broke for lunch.
‘Rough morning’
Following the lunch break, Dorow had Brooks in the alternate courtroom, muted while she made a record of the day’s proceedings and developments through the trial, which took some 30 minutes.
“We are on day 15 of trial and today has a been a rough morning, to say the least,” she said. “In my almost 11 years on the bench I have presided over dozens and dozens of cases that have gone to trial. To say this has been the most challenging of my career would be an understatement.”
She said she strived to protect the rights of all in the case, including Brooks, witnesses and the jurors; but “the tone, the demeanor and the decorum and frankly the lack thereof for many days on end throughout this trial” led her to again use the other courtroom to answer Brooks’ conduct.
Dorow found that whether Patterson and Brooks had any contact since the parade was not relevant to the charge related to her against Brooks. She said Brooks had a full opportunity to crossexamine Patterson earlier in the case, and he continued to push her toward discussing actions deemed inadmissible for his own benefit.
When Brooks failed to show any new ground he wished to explore with Patterson and the state had no cross-examination, Dorow dismissed her.
Other witnesses
Brooks then called Deanna Aldrich, a resident of Maple Avenue who reported she heard a loud noise outside her residence the night of the parade, and looked to see a man running from a vehicle that had been “smashed to smithereens.”
Another witness, Christopher Bertram, testified he saw a man driving a smashed-up red car on Prospect near Maple Avenue, and reported hearing what sounded like gunshots downtown. Brooks then complained that it sounded as if some of the witnesses were being coached by prosecutors. Dorow told him there was a way to get witnesses to talk about that but said she was not going to show him how to do so.
As District Attorney Susan Opper began discussing how the parties should address the criminal record of an upcoming witness, Brooks pounded the table and glared at the judge intensely, prompting Dorow to say, “I need to take a break. This man is right now having a stare-down with me. It’s very disrespectful. He’s pounded his fists and frankly it makes me scared. We are taking a break.”
After the witnesses’ testimony, Dorow attempted to plan the next steps, including whether Brooks was going to call his mother as a witness. Opper said the state would not help Brooks with that as it had with other witnesses, and Brooks angrily replied his mother would be there Monday if he asked her.
When Dorow said she needed Brooks removed so she could make a record for the plan ahead, Brooks yelled, “I am tired of being in a courtroom that has no integrity whatsoever. How do you call yourself a judge?”
Dorow then laid out a plan for next week that entails final witnesses Monday, including an offer for Brooks himself to testify, a recitation of 100 pages of jury instructions on Tuesday and possible closing arguments that day before the matter goes to the jury.