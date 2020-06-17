FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, the Wisconsin Supreme Court listens during oral arguments in a case at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that a judge’s decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias, the first case of its kind in the state and one that could test the boundaries of social media use by judges. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)