To the editor: It's the “Milwaukee Way”: Sue vehicle manufacturers and spend millions rebuilding roads to slow down car thefts, “wild' beyond reckless driving but don't punish the criminals, just let them off multiple times.
That’s what Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has helped create.
Will Janet threaten to sue over her judicial track record and use of the “Nword” backed up by people in the court system she says are lies, like she is threatening over reports of elder abuse backed up by multiple people?
When in her 30s she married judge Patrick Madden in his 70s, who was also a World War II and Korean vet at a time of weakness after losing his wife. It lasted less than a year as alleged verbal and physical elder abuse possibly fueled by alcohol occurred. She signed a prenup agreement but tried to invalidate it, the judge saw through her.
The media, they all jumped off the left diving board years ago and have made no effort to report any of this. Of course they were able to cover racist black antiques and writing on locker dust in Muskego over and over again but not her “N-word” use.
In case anyone doesn’t know, Janet is running her whole campaign on abortion (baby killing on demand) and congressional districting which should be left to the Legislature, not the Supreme Court. The Legislature has authored bills to update abortion laws, vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Both of these issues will very likely be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court if approved in the state. She is breaking judicial ethics right and left, seems very power- and money-hungry and can do a lot of damage if elected.
Please vote for Dan Kelly as he will uphold the law and Constitution, which is what the court is pledged to do.
Larry Troemel
Village of Waukesha