Kleefisch talks school issues in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch met with local parents Saturday to discuss school issues.
Kleefisch’s campaign held the town hall at Tuscan Hall Banquet Center and Catering.
“It was actually a really lovely event,” she told The Freeman Monday, adding parents thanked her for “putting the spotlight on children.”
Kleefisch was critical of Governor Tony Evers’ decisions over schools, saying the “former state superintendent of public schools is turning a blind eye to parents and kids.” She said he’s looked the other way on slumped standardized test scores, but “I just don’t think you can ignore this.”
The School District of Waukesha itself has been at the center of recent discussion around school issues, from COVID-19 precautions to meal programs and where to draw the line on signage in classrooms.
Kleefisch said she wanted to “acknowledge and salute the parents of Waukesha” and was joined in the event with Waukesha School Board member Kelly Piacsek. She said she’s seen wariness among some prospective candidates for local office, fearing they might be harassed if they run.
Piacsek shared some of her experience on the board so far, and told The Freeman Monday it gave her hope to see Kleefisch is making education a priority.
“I can certainly tell she cares about our community and wants to fix some of our problems,” she said. “Specifically related to education.”
Also joining Kleefisch Saturday was Scarlett Johnson, one of the challenger candidates in the recent Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall election.
“She said people were trying to intimidate her, and that because she was just a mom, she was not qualified to serve,” Kleefisch said. But she also praised Johnson for pushing back and saying that being a mother was, in fact, a qualifying trait.
As governor, Kleefisch said, she’d push to see every Wisconsin family get the opportunity to use school choice to ensure they enroll their children in the right school for them. Her family has exercised that opportunity themselves.
“This will lead to better education in Wisconsin and I think it will lead to a better economy in Wisconsin,” Kleefisch said.
Kleefisch criticized Milwaukee and Madison public schools returning to virtual learning. “We can’t keep doing this to kids,” she said.
Kleefisch said children are the “future of our state and our country.” She said there’s an expectation they won’t see classrooms indulge in political ideology or opinion introduced as fact.
To stay up to date with the campaign, visit rebeccaforgovernor.com. “We need to raise standards, not lower them,” Kleefisch said. “And we also need to make sure our politics are out of classroom teaching and learning.”