FILE - This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Army Corp of Engineers also said there was no set date to start or complete construction, which will take place near Nogales, Arizona and Sasabe, Arizona. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)