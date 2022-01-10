Local family affected by Panama plane crash

PANAMA CITY — Longtime Waukesha residents Anthony and Debra Velleman, both 70, were returning from Contadora island off the coast of Panama when their plane crashed last Monday at around 3 p.m local time.
Debra is still missing. Anthony Velleman broke his shoulder blade and shoulder, and had reparative surgery Friday; he’ll have more surgery Monday for a broken lumbar bone. He’s been at Hospital Nacional in Panama City.
The Vellemans celebrated New Year’s weekend on the small island of Contadora. They went with a family friend who owned an air plane — a single-engine, fiveseat Piper Cherokee Six — and resort, staying at the Hibiscus House Bed and Breakfast.
Gustavo Pérez Morales, the director of the Civil Aviation Authority, told the Telemetro television station that the pilot had radioed in to say he was having engine problems and would have to splash down in the sea.
“We were able to locate the aircraft’s coordinates at the moment it splashed down, and that is how we were able to carry out the rescue,” Pérez Morales said. He said the pilot later told authorities the aircraft sank so quickly they were not able to grab a life raft or life jackets.
“I don’t know why they didn’t put on life jackets at the right moment,” Pérez Morales said. “This is a rule that planes flying for a long time over the ocean should have life jackets and a raft for any emergency.”
Albert Lewitinn, a friend who is in Panama with the Velleman family and has been handling their communications, said Anthony is awake and alert, but in pain. The searches for Debra by Panamanian officials have been conducted “by air, by sea, and they’ve combed the beaches as well,” in conjunction with local civil authorities. He said the Panamanian government has requested help from the United States Coast Guard for equipment with sonar capabilities.
Lewitinn said the Vellemans have ties to Waukesha and Appleton, and lived for years in Waukesha, only recently beginning to spend more time in Panama.
On Facebook, Anthony and Debra’s son Jake Velleman, 35, said his parents and three of their friends were aboard the plane when it “suffered an engine failure and crashed.” He said in addition to Debra another passenger named only in his post as “Sue” is also being searched for.
“On behalf of our entire family, I want to express my sincere appreciation for each and every message of support we have received,” Jake Velleman wrote. “Please know that they have all been read. The love and support from the people who have touched our lives — and whose lives have been touched by my parents — is deeply meaningful to us during this devastating time.”
Lewitinn said the Velleman family has so far received support from local clergy, the U.S. Embassy and local authorities.
“Anyone who knows my parents knows that they are a light unto this world,” Jake Velleman wrote. “Thank you for your continued prayers, thoughts, and support.”
Contributing: Associated Press