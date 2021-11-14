WASHINGTON COUNTY — With the threat of the pandemic and the onset of winter, area food banks are faced with a third threat: The rising cost of food and supply chain issues.
These new threats mean some families may have to make do with less or substitute less-than-traditional foods for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
“We’re seeing more clients now that the stimulus program is leaving,” said Gary Rankin, a volunteer and member of the board of directors at Full Shelf Food Pantry Inc. in West Bend. “At a high point we were serving 400 to 500 individuals and families on a monthly basis. It’s going back up. Now we serve 250 families.”
Applicants self-declare their income eligibility and must reside in Washington County. The 501(c)(3) charitable organization serves those in need of food assistance throughout Washington County, including West Bend, Germantown and Slinger. Its mission is to supplement the basic food requirements of those in need throughout the county on a regular or emergency basis with items of the highest available quality. It has no paid staff; its 60 to 70 volunteers, 90 percent of whom are retired, work more than 100 hours a week at the facility. “It’s a nice thing to volunteer,” Rankin said. “It’s gratifying.”
Full Shelf is one of the largest food pantries in the state. Because of its purchasing, distribution and use of the computer for tracking, auditing and reporting, Full Shelf is well known throughout the state as a model for developing other pantries. It is a United Way agency and the designated commodity distribution center for the county through the Department of Health and Family Services of Wisconsin.
The original objective of the agency was to serve as a local, centralized distribution center for those families previously being helped by local churches. Since that time, the agency’s objective has expanded to include the distribution of REFAP items (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) and to local schools through the Backpack Program. It also delivers Hunger Task Force Stock Boxes to area seniors.
The agency welcomes donations of soups, Hamburger Helper, sides, jelly, pasta, cake and pancake mixes and syrup and money. It distributes meat, including beef, turkeys and venison, baked goods, health and beauty products and paper goods. Clients receive 160 pounds of food two times a month.
Donations of food are accepted Monday through Friday, 7 to 10 a.m. Clients can pick up food Monday through Friday from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Cash is welcome at any time.
Full Shelf receives support from many retailers in the area, among them Piggly Wiggly, Pick ’n Save, Hankerson’s Country Oven Bakery, Meijer, Walmart, Sysco and Aldi.
The agency also receives items donated at food drives like Enchantment in the Park, the Boy Scouts and area schools. It also is the recipient of items placed in barrels by Feeding America. In return they deliver food to an average of 125 cars once a month to Threshold clients.
Full Shelf was established in 1981 and its current location is 231 Municipal Drive in West Bend. For more information, call 262-335-0685 or search online for Full Shelf Food Pantry.
Some food pantries are discouraging donations of canned goods. In the past, many donors would clean out their cupboards, and pantries were finding that what was dropped off was unusable, out of date or already open.
“We ask donors to consider cash donations, rather than actual food donations,” says June Krueger, co-manager at the Hartford location. “If they do want to donate food, we ask that they call ahead so we can tell them what we need. That way we don’t have to watch due dates.
“Hartford is a very generous community. In addition to cash donations, many school and church groups hold drives; a group will be having a paper products drive, toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex,” Krueger adds. “Another group is hosting a health and beauty products drive. If the groups call ahead, we have good control of what they bring us.”
The Hartford Pantry, 24 N. Johnson St., serves Hartford Union High School and its feeder area. Registered clients come in and choose what they want off the shelves and are limited based on family size. It serves around 100 people per month. Donors are urged to call in advance, The pantry is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and noon to 2:45 p.m. Thursdays. Clients and donors are asked to call in advance. Phone number is 262-673-5747.