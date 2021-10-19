Local mother identified as victim of Saturday morning collision

WEST BEND — Family and friends this week are coming together to support the two daughters of Anna Severance, who has been identified through a GoFundMe page as the victim of a fatal car accident that took place over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway Z. The callers reported that several occupants had severe injuries and there were children in one of the vehicles.
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Slinger Fire Department, Lifestar Rescue, and Jackson Rescue responded to the scene. The first deputy determined that both vehicles had extensive damage and the vehicle occupants would need to be extricated. Flight for Life was also requested for severe injuries.
An initial investigation showed that a westbound vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road failed to yield for the stop sign and struck the southbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver of the southbound vehicle was assessed by rescue at the scene and was confirmed deceased. The children in the southbound vehicle were taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. “Anna C. Severance born on September 19, 1993. She was taken from us on October 16, 2021 suddenly and tragically,” wrote her aunt, Jennifer Wuensch, on the GoFundMe page. “Her life was cut short. She was just starting to make herself a name in real estate. She had so many dreams and goals that were not reached. She left behind two beautiful girls Aveya and Milena. She was/is loved by so many. She touched so many people’s lives and hearts.”
The GoFundMe has a goal of $20,000 and can be reached at https://rb.gy/bol1w4.
A second GoFundMe has also been created by a family friend, with funds going directly to the two young girls as opposed to funeral costs.
The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The intersection of Pleasant Valley Road at Highway Z was closed for approximately 4.5 hours to assist in the investigation.
This is the 10th fatal motor vehicle crash for Washington County in 2021.