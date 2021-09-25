Local restaurant troubles continue despite consumer demand

WAUKESHA — Restaurants may be open, but the climb to their pre-pandemic state remains steep and long, with the major remaining struggle being staffing.
“What’s been happening in the outlook, honestly, is it’s cloudy,” said Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer.
Hillmer said while indoor dining has returned and capacity limits aren’t mandated as they used to be, workforce shortages remain. “We lost about 22% of our workforce and a lot of those losses, we fear, are permanent because there were a lot of other industries that were hiring,” she said, noting manufacturing, retail and health care in particular.
The age range for potential restaurant workers appears to be getting squeezed at both ends, too. Hillmer said many seniors who chose to work part-time in restaurants prior to the pandemic have opted to permanently retire; and teenagers involved in year-round sports or activities might not have the time to pick up a job on the side, especially in households where both parents work and family time together is a premium.
“Business is there, the only thing that is not there (is) the help,” said Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures. “We don’t have the means to accommodate the customer, that’s really what this issue is.”
Feker said he had to turn away at least 100 people last week because he didn’t have sufficient staff; even as some tables went empty, there weren’t enough servers. He said supply chain issues are pinching business on the other end — his restaurants are absorbing the cost without raising prices on customers.
“State estimates show a staggering 39.1% of workers in the accommodation and food services sector in Wisconsin filed initial claims for unemployment between March 15 and July 5, 2020, which was the highest among all sectors,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum stated in their most recent research. “Our analysis shows that while this sector has shown important signs of recovery, employment is still down by almost 9%. Meanwhile, the sector’s recovery in Wisconsin appears somewhat weaker than nationally and it lags the state’s economy overall in the return of both jobs and sales.”
Sales up, but challenges rise
Senior Researcher Joe Peterangelo said while there’s data showing an increase in sales for restaurants, some factors that could be inflating the figures are prices that may have risen due to supply chain issues and more costly labor.
“Things have recovered even since the beginning of this year, there’s been some improvement,” he said. “But when you compare where we were at now to two years ago, so pre-pandemic, (you) can see that there’s still a gap there.”
Waukesha- Ozauke e Washington County Workforce Development Board Director Laura Catherman said the unemployment rate in Waukesha County is at 3.4%, which is healthy by labor economists’ standards. The problem is restaurants and bars are competing for a slim pool of workers and trying to make up for those who have left the industry permanently. “We’ve seen a lot of our restaurants amend their operating hours,” she said.
On Facebook, Chick-fil-A Pewaukee said hours will be shortened until further notice due to staffing. They apologized for the inconvenience and urged customers to consider placing mobile drive-thru orders to make the process smoother.
Bella Gusto Italian Restaurant announced on social media they’re at full staff this week. Earlier this month, they’d closed for a day and closed for lunches for a week due to being short of staff.
Those seeking to help their favorite restaurants can of course offer them business or buy gift cards, but if opting for delivery, Hillmer emphasized the importance of directly contacting the restaurant first before using a delivery provider. She said in some cases delivery providers will post outdated or incorrect information that can cause trouble for restaurants — like using a menu with old prices or items that are no longer available.
“The company has inserted themselves into the restaurant between the customer and the restaurant,” she said.
Hillmer said that while Congress may have provided $26 billion in Restaurant Revitalization Funds, the gargantuan sum of money is still dwarfed by the true financial need, which she said is estimated at about $70 billion.
“We are constantly putting a Band-Aid on a wound that needs stitches,” Feker said. He said those seeking to help need to call their elected representatives and ask that they fully fund the RRF.