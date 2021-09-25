DELAFIELD — As the public begins to purchase fall decorations and early Christmas gift shoppers start searching the market, local business owners are facing seasonal supply chain challenges this year.
According to the Associated Press (AP), while supply chain problems remain severe, they have eased somewhat over the past few months with supplier delivery times falling.
The AP also reported that the Institute for Supply Management told the public that its index of manufacturing activity rose .4 percentage point in August to 59.9. August marked the 15th consecutive month that manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when COVID-19 caused nationwide business shutdowns.
Many local store owners told The Freeman they are still dealing with delays.
Maria Luther, owner of the Smiley Barn Toy & Candy Store, 2420 Milwaukee St., Delafield, said she’s seen impacts in the supply chain with all store products, including sea- sonal, since the pandemic.
However, there is an advantage for her business.
“As a small, independent business, we have more agility than some of the big-box stores to find other suppliers to get items when we can’t source them through our regular channels,” she said. “We’re doing all right, but there’s no doubt that we have 50 back orders right now.”
Overall, Luther said she’s optimistic about the holiday season due to their ability to pivot when their suppliers are unable to provide products.
“I think some people are going to do better than others in working around the shortages,” she said.
Some Halloween products were skipped this year at the Smiley Barn, since Luther learned getting the products would take especially long and maybe too late to sell.
Thinking of You Florist owner Shelly Hagen said she has noticed a variety of supply chain impacts since the pandemic, despite the fact that there’s been an increase in demand. The business is located at S30-W24896 Sunset Drive and offers floral arrangements, gifts, antiques, furniture and more.
Hagen said there has been a vase shortage, so she has had to find more vases at thrift stores and rummage sales.
Hagen said they also have a shortage with their daily supplies, so they started to order products from different sources since wholesalers are unable to get the products in.
“We were told by our wholesalers that they are expecting delays and back orders on things so they’re encouraging us to place our Christmas orders now,” she said. “If we wait any longer they’re not promising anything and that’s kind of how it’s been across the board.”
Hagen said she started to buy fall products and flowers in the beginning of summer, which isn’t typical.
Mari Koepp, owner of Polished Patina at 116 W. Broadway, Waukesha, said she’s noticed more supply chain issues in recent months. However, Koepp said some supply chain issues were avoided because she has many local vendors who supply products at her store.
Koepp said she’s had issues getting paint and paint brushes and clothes.
She has also been scrambling to get in more fall clothing. Koepp said she also already ordered Christmas products this year to prepare for the challenges.
Contributing: The Associated Press