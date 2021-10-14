HARTFORD — Asamina Villalobos, age 13, is ready for launch after a week at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for Space Academy this summer.
Asamina spent the first week of August in Huntsville, Alabama, attending Space Academy; it is one of the official Space Camp programs. She said she and other students on her team went through training, learned about space and performed various simulation missions, including flying a space mission and driving a rover on Mars.
The camp had a full-scale model of a rocket in which simulations occurred. Asamina said her team – Teledyne Brown – also got to build their own small-scale model rocket for launch during the camp.
“It was really fun. We did a lot of hands-on simulations, and we learned about the history of space and how we’ve progressed,” Asamina said.
Space Academy is a science, technology engineering and math program that trains students through hands-on activities, designing missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem- solving skills, according to information from the Space & Rocket Center.
The program “uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in realworld applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station and train in simulators like those used by NASA,” according to an information release.
Asamina said she was in a group of 12 on the Teledyne Brown team, and they worked together to complete missions for the Academy.
All of the students also got to hear a retired astronaut speak during a question and answer session; she said he talked a lot about his journey to becoming an astronaut, and the challenges he faced along the way.
Asamina doesn’t intend to pursue space missions professionally, but she is planning on sticking with STEM skills.
“I want to be a doctor when I grow up. I like math and science, so I want to be an anesthesiologist,” Asamina said.
Tara Villalobos, Asamina’s mother, said her daughter has always been interested in science and math. When Asamina saw Space Camp on a television show, she became very interested and wanted to attend.
Tara said Space Academy was two years of Christmas and birthday gifts for Asamina. Then, when she was supposed to go last year, her trip to simulated space was put off by the pandemic. But even so, Asamina waited and had her chance a year later.
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is a Smithsonian affiliate that puts on the Space Camp group of programs.