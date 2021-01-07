Lorain Esther Kison, 101
Lorain Esther Kison (nee Steffen) of Cedarburg was taken into the arms of our heavenly father on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the age of 101 years. Lorain was born on May 29, 1919, the daughter of the late William and Alpha (nee Schultz) Steffen.
Lorain was united in marriage to the late Herbert Kison on February 23, 1946, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Jackson. She became a member of David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church and remained true to her faith. Herbert and Lorain were blessed with eight sons.
Lorain had a very strong faith and actively participated in Bible study. She worked beside her husband on the Kison family farm. At the young age of 69 years she decided to get her driver’s license and ventured out visiting friends, cousins, shopping and church. She had a love for gardening and was especially proud of her calla lilies and poppies. She enjoyed cooking and baking and her specialties were: cherry soup, homemade potato sausage, German potato salad and many delicious desserts. She also loved quilting, making homemade soap and a good game of Rummikub.
Lorain is survived by her sons Rod, Chuck (Donna), Randy (Patty), Jim (Lisa Marie), Keith (Cath); daughter-in-law Kathy Kison; grandchildren Jonathan (Kelly), Troy, Trevor (Christy) Kison, Lisa Chaudier, Brian Jaeger, Kathy Jo (Chad) Dillingham, Brian (Cailyn), Jared (Lizzy), Austin Kison, Leanne (Brandon) Koronkiewicz, Nichole (Kyle) Donaldson, Angelia (Fausto) Espinal; great-grandchildren Camille and Jocelyn Kison, Trevor and Ashton Kison, Alex and Zach Chaudier, Porter and Sierra Dillingham, Nora and Ivy Kison, Harper Koronkiewicz, Gage, Peyton and Broden Skrumbellos, Caden and Chace Cole. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Lorain was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, on March 31, 1984; sons Kenneth, Terry and Dennis; daughters-in-law Charlotte Kison and Lisa Kison; grandsons Kevin Kison and Curtis Skrumbellos; brother George (Rosemary) Steffen; sisters Erna (Howard) Seyfert, Evelyn Steffen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Louise Kison; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Arnold (Viola), Roland (Norma), Albert (Irene) and Elmer (Joyce) Kison and her favorite feline “Ice Cream.”
We would like to thank the Lasata Care Center staff for the years of care given to Lorain.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church (2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson) at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at the church from 11:00 a.m - 12:45 p.m. Interment following the service at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.