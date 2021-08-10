CEDARBURG — After being covered up, uncovered and then covered and uncovered again, the Cedarburg School Board decided to permanently cover a “Love is Universal” mural at Webster Middle School.
The mural was designed and painted by the Student Acceptance Team, a student group that focuses on bringing inclusion, acceptance and diversity to Webster. The mural showed the planet Earth in the middle with language that says “Love is Universal.”
Behind Earth are six planets that represent different LGBTQ+ pride flags. The Earth is surrounded by people of different races holding hands. Each individual had hearts inside of them that represented flags from different countries.
In a letter to the Webster and Cedarburg community, the School Board stated that the mural was removed due to the failure to follow the proper process for approval.
“The District has policies and procedures in place which must be followed, and approval is required for all student groups and faculty advisors regarding publications and productions created and distributed, including murals painted on school walls,” according to the statement. “The Board is now aware that instructions provided to a staff member by an administrator prior to the completion of the mural were not followed.”
The statement continues, “District administrators reviewed the initial proposal, and an administrator directed that the mural be more inclusive of all students in our school community. The administrator also was attempting to obtain further information from the staff member about the meaning behind elements of the proposed mural and was in the process of reviewing the neutral criteria for approval as outlined in the District’s policies and procedures. However, the mural was completed without final approval, which was pending.”
The School Board stated that the decision to remove the mural is not based on the actions of any student or viewpoint of the Student Acceptance Team.
“The administration’s initial understanding, based on the original proposal, was that the mural was intended to be inclusive of all members of the Webster school community,” according to the statement. “Upon review, it was noted that not all members of our school community were represented in the mural. We appreciate hearing the community’s feedback on the topic. Webster Middle School is working with student groups, including SAT, to collectively find a way to reflect our diverse student population and the inclusivity of our school community where everyone belongs.”
The Student Acceptance Team made a statement on their Instagram page on Monday.
“We worked so hard on this mural and worked so hard to keep it uncovered: but after all our attempts, the School Board has decided to paint over it,” according to the statement. “The club and surrounding families were only given notice of this after the repaint was finished.”
The post further states that some members of the club attended a School Board meeting Monday morning and “shared that the mural has been unfortunately, and in our eyes wrongly, covered up.”
Katherine Myszewski, former Webster teacher and advisor of the Student Acceptance Team, said the covering up of the mural is an act of discrimination, homophobia and transphobia.
“My heart goes out to the students who were only notified after it was painted over,” she said.
Myszewski stated that she did get approval of the design for the mural from Webster Principal Tony DeRosa and if there were any other procedures she needed to go through for approval, she was not told of them. She added that there is nothing in the staff handbook regarding protocols for this type of thing.
DeRosa could not be reached before the News Graphic’s deadline and a reporter was referred to the School Board’s statement.
Myszewski also claimed that no one reached out to her for more information about the meaning behind elements on the mural, adding that if she did she would’ve provided the information.
After the mural was covered twice and parents were expressing outrage on social media, the school district issued an apology last month.
“It caused our talented Webster student-artists to question the validity of their work,” the letter stated. “It caused our community members to question how well we carry out our shared beliefs of respect and compassion. The covered mural sent a message that ANY of the content contained within it was not appropriate, and we are saddened by this. That was not our intention and we sincerely apologize.”
Myszewski encouraged parents to take action Monday and file a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.