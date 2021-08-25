Lovey lived next door to Clark and his companion Lewis for eight years.
“They loved each other,” explained David Fechter, owner of the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary and Zoo in West Bend.
Clark and Lewis are brown bears who came to the sanctuary as cubs in 2013.
They live in a two-acre fenced enclosure next to a three-acre enclosure where Lovey lived along with other whitetail deer.
Lovey was born at the sanctuary in 2012 and for more than a decade visitors have fawned over her.
However, she had been suffering from complications of old age, a tooth infection, and birthing twins.
Fechter advised sanctuary Facebook followers of Lovey’s condition in a post on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“If you’re heading out to Shalom in the next week or so make sure you say your goodbyes to the sweetest deer ever,” he wrote.
Coincidentally, Jessika Eirich, an amateur photographer from Sheboygan, was making her second trip within a week to the sanctuary on Saturday, Aug. 21 “I love going there to see all of the animals. I love taking wildlife photographs,” she explained to Conley Media.
Eirich and a friend observed Clark and Lewis playing in a pond and then walking to the fence that separated the bears from the deer.
“We saw Lovey next to the fence; she did not look in good condition. We knew it was just a matter of time when she was going to pass because she could barely walk,” Eirich added.
Lovey managed to get to the fence and Eirich snapped the photo of Lovey and Clark exchanging the kiss.
“We were amazed by their interaction with each other. They clearly loved each other,” Eirich said.
“As soon as I heard about Lovey kissing a bear through the fence, I checked it out,” Fechter wrote on Facebook.
“Lovey was resting on the ground on her side of the fence and Clark was on the other side watching her,” he continued.
“I stayed there for quite a while watching Lovey, too weak to stand,” he added.
She died Sunday morning, a few hours after “The Kiss,” which has attracted more than 80,000 “likes” on the zoo Facebook page that has more than 113,000 followers.
Fechter has what some might consider a unique perspective on animals.
It is based on a lifetime of observing animals — both wild and domestic — while working on his grandfather’s farm and owning and managing a wildlife sanctuary for more than 40 years.
He believes that animals are intelligent and sensitive beings that can communicate with each other as well as humans who are open minded and patient enough to carefully observe and learn about the animals.
In many ways, animals are like humans, according to Fechter; however, he believes some are superior beings to people.
“Particularly some that are still living in the wild and have not become domesticated,” he explained.
Fechter, 61, and his wife Lana, 61, were newlyweds in the 1970s when they made their first down payment on the Shalom Estate where he worked as a groundskeeper and she as a housekeeper.
They intended to preserve the 100 acres of woodlands near Hwy 144, about 15 minutes north of downtown West Bend, but later decided to establish a zoo and animal sanctuary in 1979.
They have acquired nearly 800 animals representing nearly 80 different species including bison, deer, elk, mountain sheep, wolves, tigers, bears, cougar, zebra, and a camel.
A four-mile path winds through the zoo and sanctuary.
During the summer, visitors have the option of either walking or riding a rented golf cart along the path and visiting the animals who live in large enclosures, many replicating the animal’s natural habitat.
During winter months, visitors can drive their cars through the sanctuary, observing the animals and enjoying special events scheduled for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Admission fees range from $10 to $14 for adults and $8 for children depending on the month of the year.