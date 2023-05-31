Lucille Malay, 91
Lucille Malay, a wonderful woman, has left us, leaving behind cherished memories for her family and friends. Lucille passed peacefully on May 23, 2023 at Towner Crest in Oconomowoc, WI. Daughter to the late Alexander and Adele Joslin, Lucille was born on February 26, 1932 in Chicago, IL.
She was not just a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma, but also a tough cookie who survived the Great Depression. She married her husband, Andrew (Andy), in 1953.
As a young wife and mom, she hopped all over the country with Andy. His work took them from place to place with their five little girls in tow.
Lucille sang in the choir at St. James in Mequon for many years. She shared her love of music with her family and friends.
Once Andy retired, they set off on epic adventures, globe-trotting their way through all fifty states and exploring dozens of countries, including much of Europe, often by motorcycle.
She had so many nicknames - Ceil, Lucy, Lucille, Mom, Grandma, GG - each one reflecting the special role she played in the lives of her loved ones.
In her later years, she was a spunky and fun grandma and great grandma. She never let age hold her back and played with her great-grandkids right until the end.
Anyone who knew Lucille can agree that she lived a life full of love and adventure. We're all going to miss her dearly, but we're grateful for the amazing memories she gave us. Rest in peace, Lucille. You truly made your mark on this world.
Lucille is survived by her children, Lucille A. Malay, Patricia Joslin, Margaret Malay (Gerald Graef), Sue (Jerry) Hoefs and Catherine (Andrew) Roach; her grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Peirick, Jolene (Phil) McNutt, Jennifer Nagl, David Hansen (Aspen Beck), Jessica (Jay) Berube, Kendra Hoefs (Nihuel Martinovic), Thomas Nagl, Michelle (Garret) Trice and Nicole (Justin) Cottrell; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Jake Peirick, Finnian McNutt, Lincoln and Kensington Berube, Marshell, Alexander and McKenna Cottrell, Millie Mae and Chase Trice and Donovan Beck; dear sister-in-law, Janet Joslin; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Andy; and beloved older brother, Joseph Joslin.
A visitation to celebrate Lucille’s life will take place on June 8, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 3:00pm-5:00pm with a service to follow.
The family invites everyone to join them for a meal following the service at Rosati’s (1288 Summit Avenue, Unit 101, Oconomowoc, WI 53066).