WAUKESHA — While retail stores were given new guidelines for reopening by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, those guidelines were thrown out following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling Wednesday night.
And although many retail stores are reopening, The Smiley Barn, a toy and candy store in Delafield, is still waiting for more information.
Owner Maria Luther said she was not planning on reopening Tuesday and still doesn’t plan to reopen since the court ruling.
Luther said it’s been a tough decision because she doesn’t want to disappoint her customers. She is working on getting online shopping with curbside pickup set up.
“I want to watch what happens in the other states as they are reopened and get more information on whether there is going to be a second wave that hits us,” Luther said. 'We have five employees and three of the five people are in high risk categories.'
Luther said she isn’t focused on politics at The Smiley Barn.
“We’re just trying to make the best decisions for our employees, business and our customers,” Luther said. “(The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling) really didn’t impact us because we had already made up our mind on which direction we’re going to go and that is to wait a little bit longer.”
However, many area retailers are carefully reopening their stores and following certain guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
Lori Boldig of The Gallori in Oconomowoc also said she plans on doing a slow opening of her store that includes appointments for people to come in — expecting to be back at normal hours come June 1.
“I feel better about being able to clean down surfaces and being such a small shop, it’s hard to keep track of how many people come in,” Boldig said. “I’m still feeling like I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
Boldig has been in downtown Oconomowoc for almost 26 years and while she doesn’t like losing out on business, she understands the magnitude of the situation.
“I’m not happy about being closed that we’re losing money, but at the same time I do believe it was better to take action and be closed,” she said.
Burlap & Lace Marketplace in Waukesha officially opened Tuesday with the five-person rule.
Tami Evanoff, who is in the process of becoming the store’s co-owner in June, said they plan to allow no more than 10 or 15 people in at a time.
“One of the regulars was here first thing (Thursday) morning,” Evanoff said. “We have several regulars and we’ve seen a good portion of our regular customers since Tuesday.”
Evanoff said they are trying to encourage social distancing by controlling traffic flow, providing hand sanitizer, cleaning and more. Wearing masks at the store is up to personal preference.
Shelley’s Hallmark in Menomonee Falls reopened Tuesday as well. The store is allowing nine customers inside at a time.
“We’re still requiring a nose and mouth covering,” owner Shelley Kohl said. “So everything else is the same, like the distancing for sure. People seem to respect that. What I hear from people is they’re worried everyone is going to rush too fast now, so they’re like, ‘Thank you for requiring the mask and the distancing.’” Kohl said some people may not have a mask or do not agree with wearing a mask so she provides curbside pickup for them.
“I think it’s just people getting comfortable with coming out if they hadn’t been,” she said.
Fray Boutique in Oconomowoc was open for business Thursday as customers came in to shop after seeing the store’s online catalog, owner Morgan Krueger said. Over the course of the order, Krueger was able to launch her online website which led to more people supporting her business, even from afar.
“We had deliveries from all over the place,” Krueger said. “We had lots of curbside pickup and deliveries in Lake Country. I also had people from different states ordering. I think it shows that people throughout the U.S. were trying to support local business.”
In a press release issued by County Executive Paul Farrow, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has issued Reopen Guidelines for businesses. They can be found online at www.wedc.org/reopenguidelines.