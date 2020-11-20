Margaret E. Hansen
Nov. 28, 1930 — Nov. 19, 2020
Margaret Ellen Hansen (nee Sapp) passed peacefully from this life on November 19, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Eldon Sapp; her brother Billy; and her beloved husband, Donald H. Hansen.
Margaret was born in Columbus Ohio and moved to Wisconsin at the age of 10. She graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin where she earned a bachelor's degree in applied art. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. While at school she met the love of her life, Don Hansen. After graduation, they married on Valentine’s Day in 1953. They spent two years traveling the West Coast and Hawaii while Don was on active duty in the U.S. Navy. They welcomed two children, Gwenn and Russell, into their lives. After living in Michigan for a time they settled in Genesee, where she lived happily for 40 years. Margaret was a wonderful mother with a keen mind, an interest in many things, a gift for making anything fun and a great capacity for love. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Gwenn (Bob) Zerull; son Russell (Cheryl) Hansen; grandchildren Devin (Kelly) Wheat, Kyle Wheat and Andrea Leigh (Bob) Bello; step-grandchildren Peter and Nathan (Sarah) Zerull, Don (Sheri) Miller and Luke Parker; and great-grandchildren Darren and Kaitlyn Wheat. She is also survived by nieces Lynn Angelroth and Pamela Swade, cousin Molly Sapp and other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be at Genesee Cemetery.
The family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care received at Legacy Assisted Living in Pewaukee, and from Allay Home and Hospice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Hansen family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.