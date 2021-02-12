In this Dec. 17, 2020 photo, Melvin Anthony poses for a photo in Milwaukee. Anthony had been homeless for more than 15 years when someone shot him during an attempted robbery last fall. With a wound in his thigh and COVID-19 running rampant, Anthony was afraid to stay on the streets. He found safety and security at Clare Hall, a former home for retired Catholic nuns now serving as an isolation center for homeless people in Milwaukee County who have tested positive for the virus or are vulnerable due to their health (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)