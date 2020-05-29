  A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a police officer with third-

degree murder and manslaughter in the restraint death of George Floyd.

  Floyd is the handcuffed black man whose cries of ‘‘I can’t 

breathe’’ in a widely seen cellphone video set off days of violent 

protest in Minneapolis and around the country.

  Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that he may yet 

bring more charges against the officer, Derek Chauvin.

  The white officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes 

in the video. Floyd can be seen gradually becoming motionless as 

Chauvin and three other officers ignored bystanders’ shouts to get 

off him.

  Floyd was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital in an incident 

that began when police responded to a report of a man passing a 

counterfeit bill in a grocery store on Memorial Day.

  The charges came after Minneapolis has been rocked by three days of 

protests, including looting, scores of fires and the burning of a 

police precinct station on Thursday even after the governor called 

out the National Guard.

