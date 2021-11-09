WEST BEND — Indoor shooting ranges are now allowed within city limits after several additions were added to the West Bend Municipal Code during the Common Council meeting Monday.
“Staff went through the individual code and we’ve made a recommendation to allow indoor shooting ranges in various commercial districts, industrial districts and then also in the park and open districts,” said Business and Development Planner James Reinke.
Under the code, indoor firearms ranges are permitted to operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. A range design must be submitted and approved as part of the conditional use permit in accordance with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Health, Safety and Security or other certified range guidelines as approved by the Plan Commission.
Ranges must provide and incorporate health and safety into range design and range security must be provided.
The Plan Commission began discussions regarding indoor and outdoor shooting ranges in September following a request by Delta Defense. Commissioners supported indoor shooting ranges, but raised concerns about outdoor ranges, such as noise, safety and various potential impacts of an outdoor firing range on uses and values of adjacent properties. They decided to move forward with with a code revision for indoor ranges, but not outdoor ranges at this time.
Budget
Aldermen also unanimously approved the appropriation of funds for the Operation of the Government and Administration for 2022. A total levy of $21,163,943 was allocated for the general government, public safety, public works, culture and recreation, conservation and development and contingency funds, as well as the general levy, debt service levy and library levy.
They also approved a municipal tax of $7.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation upon taxable property. This is a $0.03 decrease from last year, largely due to increasing property values and the creation of tax incremental financing districts.
Redistricting
After passing the budget, the council approved the proposed redistricting map.
Wards and districts within the map are created using data from the 2020 U.S. Census. The plan decreases the total number of wards within the city from 36 to 21.
The redistricting plan went into effect immediately. Most constituents will stay within their current districts. Those who have had a change in aldermanic districts and polling location will be notified.
Under the adopted plan, the districts are: District 1 comprised of Wards 1, 2 and 3; District 2 comprised of Wards 4 and 5; District 3 comprised of Wards 6, 7 and 8; District 4 comprised of Wards 9 and 10; District 5 comprised of Wards 11, 12 and 13; District 6 comprised of Wards 14, 15, 16 and 17; District 7 comprised of Wards 18 and 19; and District 8 comprised of Wards 20 and 21.