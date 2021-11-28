WAUKESHA — It was below freezing on Friday morning, but that didn’t stop Chris Holland and Randy Schobert from helping their friend Bill Mitchell with his yard work after he was injured during Sunday’s tragedy.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Schobert, who knows Mitchell through the Catholic community in Waukesha.
Over the course of the day, the two friends who have known Mitchell since the 1990s cleaned up his yard and let his dogs enjoy some playtime. Holland said that the community has to do things like this for one another in times of tragedy.
“We have to replace the evil that happened,” he said.
And he said that tragedy doesn’t just include events like Sunday’s, either. He said as a Catholic, he believes that people should help their neighbors whenever they face a crisis, however small, and he encouraged other people in the community to make sure the people they live next to are OK.
But in Waukesha, Mitchell said, he knows people are already doing just that. On Nov. 21, he was participating in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with the members of the Waukesha Catholic community when he was struck by the SUV that ultimately injured more than 60 people and killed six.
He now has multiple broken ribs, a broken finger and his face is seriously bruised. However, since he’s returned from the hospital, he said he and his wife have been offered help from everyone in the community.
He said people are offering to make his family’s meals, that there are fundraising efforts for his medical expenses, and at the Culver’s in Waukesha that Mitchell’s son manages, people have been offering their sympathies.
“It’s unbelievable,” Mitchell said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for Mitchell, and anyone who would like to donate can at https://bit.ly/3CUhGU.
Anyone who would like to donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, the primary fundraiser for the victims of Sunday’s tragedy, can do so at https://bit.ly/3FQv7Xb.