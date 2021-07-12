OCONOMOWOC — When Ben Tajnai stepped up to the microphone to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 6, the crowd was already cheering.
Even though the Bucks were playing away on the Suns’ court in Phoenix, more than 30,000 fans showed up at Deer District watch parties to cheer their team on both inside Fiserv Forum and outside on the plaza.
The Oconomowoc resident has performed the national anthem for every Milwaukee Bucks playoff game this season. The team started calling him their “good luck charm” when a connection was made between Tajnai singing and the Bucks winning.
“I’m the guy that gets the crowd revved up before the game starts and now, I’m sort of a folk legend,” said Tajnai, laughing. “Kicking off the NBA Finals in the Deer District was wild. The crowd knows all my little intricacies and started singing right along with me. It was super cool.”
Tajnai’s voice is a big, vibrant, wide-ranging and very flexible tenor. His larger-than-life finish of the national anthem followed by his signature “Let’s Go Bucks!” shoutout is met with thunderous applause as the crowd explodes with an enthusiasm fit for a Bucks NBA Finals appearance 47 years in the making.
“As soon as I start singing ‘and the home of the brave!’ the crowd is freaking out. They are so excited, and I get emotional every time because it’s such an honor for me. I will never take it for granted,” he added.
Living the dream
Tajnai has been singing his whole life. He fell in love with performing at Spring Creek Church in Pewaukee where he grew up, and continued honing his skills on the stage with Arrowhead High School’s Broadway Company.
After graduating in 2007, Tajnai attended Roosevelt University’s Chicago Center for the Performing Arts where he earned a BA in music with an emphasis on vocal performance.
Six years ago, Tajnai took a risk and auditioned for the chance to perform the national anthem for Milwaukee Bucks home games.
“I have always been into sports and a huge Bucks fan. This would be a dream come true, but I didn’t think I had a chance. My mom drove me down to the Bradley Center in Milwaukee because she thought I might lose my nerve. I didn’t think I was good enough,” he admitted.
Tajnai was given a number and waited his turn to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the basketball court in front of Bucks staff and about 1,000 other singers.
“It reminded me of when I auditioned for ‘American Idol’ when I was 16. I was so nervous,” he added.
In 2014 Tajnai was chosen to be one of the approximately 30 national anthem performers who sing in a rotation during the Bucks season. Since then, he has performed regularly, including the inaugural and first playoff games held at Fiserv Forum when it opened in 2018.
“It has been a wild ride. After I sang in game 1 of the playoffs against the Miami Heat and the Bucks won in OT they said, ‘A lot of things are going our way — let’s keep doing the same thing. Ben, we’re going to have you sing all the time.’ That’s when it started blowing up to another level,” said Tajnai.
Hometown inspiration
Tajnai has also been singing the national anthem for the Milwaukee Brewers for the last three seasons, performing about six games a year. His newest dream is to be able to sing for the Green Bay Packers.
“I’m a huge sports fan, but I’m a really huge Packers fan. I’ve been trying to get a chance to sing for the team. I even dropped a hint with coach Matt LaFleur when I took my picture with him at a recent Bucks game. He told me I should go for it,” said Tajnai.
When he’s not performing in front of thousands, Tajnai teaches voice full time to about 50 students at the Waukesha Conservatory of Music in Hartland.
The professional performer often gravitates to the stage and has had notable roles with Chicago Center of Performing Arts, Skylight Music Theatre, Waukesha Civic Theatre, Lake Country Playhouse, and was a backup singer for three Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour concerts at Chicago’s United Center in 2013.
Tajnai and his wife Sarah and their children Joey, 4, Annie, 3, and Melody, 1, moved to Oconomowoc from Pewaukee one year ago.
“We are having so much fun! We bought our first home, and we are having another baby in February, so we are very happy,” he said.
With the Bucks returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974, Tajnai’s recent “good luck charm” status precedes him wherever he goes.
“People come up to me and ask, ‘Hey, are you that guy?’ I went to Qdoba in Oconomowoc before a game and I had my Bucks shirt on and the person behind the counter said, ‘It’s on me today. You’re the best – go Bucks.’ It’s been really great,” laughed Tajnai.
Way more than luck
Kicking off sporting events with “The Star-Spangled Banner” has become a time-honored tradition across the United States, despite the song’s reputation for being difficult to perform, even for professionally trained vocalists.
Having the ability to leave it all on the court or field during his powerful rendition of the national anthem did not happen overnight, admitted Tajnai.
“It takes a lot of dedication, and I am always practicing — for hours and hours,” he said.
All Tajnai’s hard work is paying off but having his own pre-game routine and personal good luck charm doesn’t hurt.
“My wife Sarah brings me luck and is such a big support. I’m so thankful for her. She drives me down to Fiserv for every game so that I can warm up in the car. She sets me up for success,” he said. “I’m also so thankful for my parents Pam and Joe, and my kids, and siblings. I am so blessed. These are my people — I’m nothing without them.”
“Michael Jordan said, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’ If you have a dream — go for it. Keep on practicing and continue to believe in yourself,” explained Tajnai.
“I had people who believed in me and helped me as I took a leap of faith. I am a humble Christian guy and I believe everything happens for a reason. Now I am living the dream.”