WAUKESHA — The new public sculpture titled “Children Are Our Future” was unveiled at the Barstow Plaza in Frame Park on Friday.
Over the course of the last year and a half, artist Paul Bobrowitz and 90 fourth- and fifth-graders from Banting and Prairie elementary schools in SHARP Literacy's Art for All program worked together to create the art piece.
Bobrowitz drew inspiration from the younger generations for the sculpture. He noticed how the kids were “reacting and acting and being mentored by their teachers and the volunteers,” he said. “Kids are vulnerable so we're shaping and molding the future generations. So, children are our future.”
Attached to a five-foot-tall base, the seven-foot-tall stainless-steel sculpture features a circle of adults supporting a globe, with children swirling around the circumference. A lighting system was added beneath the art piece to illuminate it during the evenings. The metal frame of the sculpture weighs between 200 and 250 lbs.
A former finish carpenter/ contractor, Bobrowitz began making art as a hobby in 1989. He started pursuing a full-time career as an artist in 1995. Last year, nonprofit educational consulting organization SHARP Literacy reached out to Bobrowitz about collaborating with students to create the sculpture.
At the unveiling, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly discussed the importance of art and why “Children Are Our Future” is significant. “It's just wonderful,” he said. “Art says so much about a community. It provides hope. It provides placemaking. And I really love this one.”
Mukwonago Community Library Community Engagement Coordinator and Waukesha Parks Recreation & Forestry Board Member Eric Huemmer attended the event and was impressed by the sculpture. “I think it's great. I think it’s an interesting build between the artist and the elementary schools,” he said. “It's definitely a great way to encapsulate the meaning behind the entire thing.”
Kohler is also grateful for the opportunity to help in adding more art to the city. “It's been a great relationship with the parks department and our [sculptor]. It's an exciting day for SHARP Literacy and for Waukesha, the parks, and the kids too.”
“Children Are Our Future” is located behind the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building near the Fox River and can be seen both in the park and while driving along Barstow Street.