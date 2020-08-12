FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Morgan Geyser, one of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate multiple times in 2014 to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man, enters a Waukesha County Court for a status hearing in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser, who was 12 at the time of the attack, argued that her case belonged in juvenile court. But on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020, Wisconsin's 2nd District Court of Appeals denied her appeal.