100 objects display Waukesha history

WAUKESHA — Vintage stained glass windows from a residence in downtown Waukesha, a ravioli pot used by a local family, military uniforms, a Ponza Rotta box — these are just some of the 100 objects on display at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum’s latest exhibit, which displays pieces of Waukesha’s history.
Bonnie Byrd, executive director of the museum, said the city invited community members and leaders to brainstorm how to celebrate the city’s 125th anniversary this year. From there, the museum worked with a team of 14 volunteer researchers on the exhibit to display a series of items this year in celebration.
“The 100 objects model is one that let us be able to get creative in terms of the diversity of objects and archival items that we could bring together in one exhibit,” Byrd said.
The exhibit, named “The History of Waukesha in 100 Objects”, is available to the public throughout 2021.
With each item, Byrd said they wanted to introduce a new piece of Waukesha’s story.
“It is the diversity of the people that have lived in the city that have made the city, and their experiences living here, working here and building it to what it is today,” she said.
The exhibit is presented throughout four rooms — the first displaying life in the city; the second and third displaying work, industries and businesses; and the third dedicated to military service.
Many of the items were part of the museum’s collection, all of which were donated by citizens over the years. Other items were brought in as loans, including a drum donated by La Casa de Esperanza and more.
Byrd said she’s seen a fair number of people come by to view the exhibit. In order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, Byrd said mask-wearing is recommended and limited hours are currently in place. Some groups, including school tour groups, are also offered private tour times to come in during nonpublic hours.
Some other objects on display include a local radio station’s “dance party” banner. Byrd said the dance party would air at a certain time.
There also is the last hot press roll from The Freeman on display.
The last room in the exhibit includes uniforms representing the conflicts men and women had served in — one is a uniform from a sergeant who was at the Nike Missile site in Waukesha during the Cold War era.
“This exhibit really was in partnership with the city of Waukesha,” Byrd said. “It is part of the year’s worth of celebrations and events the city is hoping to sponsor.”
The city is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a series of events this year.
April activities include events at the Waukesha Public Library for National Library Week and an Earth Day Parks Clean-Up event.
For a complete list of events, visit: https://waukeshawi.gov/1919/Anniversary-Events.