12-year-old West Bend cancer survivor and aspiring policeman shadows officers

WEST BEND — Unlike most 12-year-olds, Ben Thommen is already thinking about his career aspirations. Despite being diagnosed with stomach cancer at a young age and now having a brain tumor, Thommen dreams of becoming a police officer and the West Bend Police Department helped him see that dream come to life. “He was very eager to learn about policing and was in awe of the police who had come to meet him,” West Bend Detective Stacie Bruss said. “It is so very important to show young people what police officers do, so they know we are someone they can come to.”
Amy Thommen, Ben’s mother, and her family were visiting her parents at Cedar Community in West Bend around Ben Thommen’s 12th birthday.
Thommen said she wanted to do something special for her son’s birthday, so she decided to stop by the West Bend Police Department to see if a few officers could make an appearance at his birthday party.
Ben Thommen said he was pretty surprised when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office came by with a uniform, badge, and proclamation for him.
“The city of West Bend made it all happen for us,” Amy Thommen said.
When Amy and Ben Thommen stopped by the department again to say thank you and bring doughnuts, the department spoke with both of them about their hiring process, what Ben’s interests were, and the West Bend Police Cadet program. Bruss said that the West Bend Police Chief Ken Meuler gave Ben Thommen a West Bend PD baseball hat.
“It was very cool,” Ben Thommen said. “I want to become a police officer so I can help people.”
Amy Thommen said that most of Ben’s life growing up was spent in the hospital. She added that he has experienced strokes, stomach cancer, and now has a tumor in the left frontal lobe of his brain. Although he has been free of stomach cancer for the last four years, Thommen said he still needs to wear a special back brace.
Thommen added that despite all of these challenges Ben has faced, he is very happy, driven, and intelligent.
“He doesn’t let things get to him, you know, he shows that you have to own your disabilities,” Amy Thommen said. “He has had a lot of obstacles, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a full life.”