14-year-old Germantown teen still missing

GERMANTOWN — A missing/runaway juvenile from Germantown has not been located and police are still investigating. Callalia Bossi, 14, was last seen at her residence in Germantown on Sept. 21 around 2 p.m., according to a statement from police. It is believed that she left willingly, but she has a health condition that requires daily medication. At the time of the statement, police believed she was in the Milwaukee area. While it is still a possibility, police are considering other areas. “We’re keeping all options open right now,” said Lt. Thomas Schreihart. Police have received calls from those with information, but the teen has yet to be located. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780 and refer to case 20-13640.