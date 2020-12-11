NEW BERLIN — After overcoming challenges related to a learning disability, a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy now has his first shot at being an entrepreneur with the launch of his 2021 calendar, which features his original car drawings.
The journey for Jalen Green, a ninth-grader at Pathways High School in Milwaukee, was made possible by Jared Bell, owner of the New Berlin business Movin’ & Lubin’ and founder of City Champs, a nonprofit organization based in Milwaukee with the focus of helping youths through martial arts training.
Bell and Green became acquainted when his mother, Cadence Jackson, enrolled Green in classes through City Champs. Green took to Brazilian jiu jitsu, considered by many one of the most difficult martial arts to learn.
“Before I was getting bullied and stuff at my school and before I didn’t know any (self defense),” Green said.
Green attended the martial arts classes for a few months; however, because of COVID-19 he was unable to continue. Green later started to work with Bell at Movin’ & Lubin’ a few hours a week.
“(The martial arts classes) made me more confident in myself,” Green said.
Jackson said Jalen did not learn to speak in full sentences until he was about four or five years old.
“He was sensitive to his environment and socially he wouldn’t interact for a very long time and so having those delays made him cognitively behind his peers, so a lot of them didn’t understand and they would bully him,” she said. “So over time we didn’t focus on what Jalen wasn’t good at, we focused on his strength.”
Jackson said Green started to address his challenges with speech.
“Any time (a challenge) comes up, we address the challenge versus focusing on what he’s not so great at,” Jackson said. “So that’s how the calendar came up, he’s great at drawing cars, he’s great at selling, he’s great at building rapport with people.”
Jackson said he’s been drawing since he was very young.
“When I was in elementary school, (drawing cars) was the only way to make me feel happy sometimes because I did not know what the heck was going on,” Green said. “I was just drawing and not doing anything in school. I don’t know why but teachers just let me, so that was the only thing that made me happy. I’ve been drawing ever since.”
Green said he’s talented at selling and due to that he was able to achieve the calendar project. “I have $800 in sales but they’re not all posted yet,” he said.
Movin’ & Lubin’ is sponsoring 300 calendars for Green, which is his sales goal. The proceeds will be split between a fund for City Champs programs and a fund for Green’s education.
Bell said the calendar idea worked wonderfully because he owns a car business that the calendars can also be sold from. He said the calendar project is the coolest thing he’s done.
Green was in the first City Champs martial arts pilot program.
“All these kids need is confidence,” Bell said. “Once that piece is in place the whole world opens up.”
Last year, Green wrote down his future aspirations for his “castle,” or the building he will run a business from. The list includes but is not limited to: Go on a TV channel; create car video games; have an auto body business; paint and design cars; make a car gift shop; fix up cars; and create a car YouTube channel for kids.
City Champs has served about 1,500 youths since 2018. City Champs is working to fundraise for programs. To view more about the nonprofit, visit www.citychamps.org.
To purchase a $20 calendar, visit https://citychamps. org/jalens-calendar.
“I’ve never done business with a mom and a 14-year-old before,” Bell said. “Truly the relationship and the trust that me and Cadence have is what allowed us to get through (the project).”