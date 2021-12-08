WAUKESHA — A 14-year-old suspected of threatening an 87-year-old woman with a knife at the Waukesha Public Library, then subsequently sexually assaulting her, has had charges referred by the Waukesha Police Department to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a statement from Waukesha Police Department Capt. Dan Baumann, a referral is being made to the courts for the case to be waived to adult court.
Baumann said police responded to the library on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 1:32 p.m. Waukesha Police met with the 87-year-old woman at the book drop at the Waukesha Public Library who stated she was “robbed and someone took her car.” Police later found out that the 14-year-old had used a knife to steal the victim’s vehicle and forced the victim inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.
According to Baumann, upon the department’s initial response to the scene, they were able to obtain a vehicle description from the victim and locate the vehicle a short time later. A person of interest, who was later found to be the 14-year-old, was located in the vicinity of the stolen vehicle.
During a foot pursuit of the 14-year-old, a School Resource Officer at Les Paul Middle School temporarily placed the school on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after a few minutes. Officers were able to take the 14-year-old into custody without further incident.
“This incident is sad and incomprehensible, but we are bound by the constitutional protections of crime victims,” Baumann said in the statement. “We are also mindful of the statutory protections of juvenile offenders. The threat was mitigated, and the juvenile has been in a detention facility since the arrest.”
According to Baumann, if the case were to be waived and fall under the jurisdiction of the adult court system, the department is aware that some of the protection relative to the juvenile offender will not apply.
A request for comment late Wednesday afternoon has not yet been returned by Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper. This is a breaking story.