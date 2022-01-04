BIG BEND — 16 dogs are safe after a vehicle transporting them from Austin, Texas to the Washington County Humane Society rolled over on Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Big Bend Fire Department, the department responded to the accident that took place on Interstate 43, just north of Highway 164, at 7:55 a.m.
Upon arrival, according to the post, the department checked all 16 dogs and found they had no apparent injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, the post states, and the dogs were all safely transported by the Washington County Humane Society to the shelter.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.