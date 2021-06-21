MINOT, N.D. — A 44-year-old Minot city bus was getting its pre-trip inspection recently from museum representatives who plan to drive it to its new home in Wisconsin.
The 1977 American Motors General Metropolitan transit bus donated to the Midwest Bus Museum by the City of Minot is rare. To be in operational condition makes it even more rare.
“Usually buses this age are sitting in a farm field because they were sold at auction 20-30 years ago. It was very exciting to get the tip that Minot had these buses,” said Tom Schwartz, museum president, at the city shop.
The AM General Metropolitan transit bus had a short manufacturing run from 1974-79, and only 5,212 of them were built. According to the City of Minot, the AM General Metropolitan model was a redesign of a popular Canadian bus. The Canadian company was unable to ship its vehicles into the United States at the time, so the AM General company produced its version, the Minot Daily News reported.
“To have these still here, it’s pretty impressive – and in good condition. That’s a testament to the city that kept maintenance up,” said Emerson Zentz, vice president for the bus museum.
Upon learning of the buses and contacting the City of Minot, museum representatives received a warm reception.
“I like the idea that it’s going somewhere where Minot’s history is going to be preserved. It shows what transit was like in the ’70s and ’80s,” Minot Bus Superintendent Brian Horinka said.
He said the AM General Metropolitan buses were the first new buses purchased by the city after starting a public transit program.
With the donation of one bus to the museum, Minot has three remaining. One is used infrequently, mostly to shuttle Norsk Hostfest visitors. It is capable of transporting 60-65 passengers. The city plans to keep the bus for its historical collection.
The other two are operational but not used, and Horinka said publicity about the museum donation might spark more interest that could lead to auctioning those two. Through the years, visitors from Canada and various U.S. states have stopped in Minot just to see the vehicles.
Horinka noted it is remarkable that the city was running an AM General Metropolitan bus or two on a route or portion of a route as recently as 15 years ago.
“They have definitely gotten their use,” he said.
There are only a couple of other locations that each have an AM General Metropolitan bus but those buses aren’t operable, Zentz said.
Schwartz said it wasn’t possible to obtain a trailer to haul Minot’s bus, but fortunately, the bus can be driven. Once repairs are made to air leaks in the air-ride suspension system, the bus is expected to hit the road and add to the 308,000 miles already on it.
The Midwest Bus Museum incorporated in January 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic limited activities last year, but Schwartz said an August event is planned at the central office in Richmond, Illinois. The museum is seeking a larger facility in the Midwest to eventually combine its bus museum collections in Richmond and Bangor, Wisconsin, which is where the Minot bus will be displayed.
“We just try to save a little piece of bus history that’s otherwise overlooked,” Zentz said. “This will represent Minot for years to come.”
In total, the museum has nearly 55 buses, ranging from a 1942 twin coach to a 1991 Chevy. Information about the museum can be found at midwestbusmuseum.org.
With the bus donation, the City of Minot provided the museum with maintenance records and an early original city bus route sign.