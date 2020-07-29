FILE - In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Two women have been arrested for attacking the state senator during the chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)