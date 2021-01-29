FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, police in riot gear stand guard in Kenosha, Wis. According to police officials, two police officers who were on the scene when a white officer shot and partially paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, have returned to duty. The update announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, comes as Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake seven times on Aug. 23, in Kenosha, remains on administrative leave while a police review board examines the case. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)