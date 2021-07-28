WAUKESHA — The public has the opportunity to look at a historical military plane, as well as fly in it, as part of the 2021 Flying Legends of Victory Tour at the Waukesha County Airport this week.
The tour, which travels throughout the U.S., kicked off the 2021 season July 12 and came to Waukesha on Monday. The event will continue in Waukesha until Sunday, then it will continue the tour by traveling to other cities throughout the U.S. The tour ends Sept. 26.
Three of the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum’s seven warbirds travel to approximately 50 cities each year.
Featured at the Waukesha County Airport this year is the B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade.” According to the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, the aircraft was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low-altitude strafe-and-skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and “Maid in the Shade” is one of 34 still flying today.
When touring the plane, the public can take a peak at the cockpit, the underbelly of the plane where the bombs were located, inside the body of the plane and more. One device in the plane is the Norden Bombsight, which calculated a bomb’s impact point during World War II and more.
Mike Shepherd, ground operations coordinator, said he’s been doing the tour for six years now and not a day passes where he doesn’t have an emotional experience.
“We have (World War II) veterans, occasionally there’s still some alive, mid-to late-90s, but a lot of times now we’re getting the family members, people who want to come out and see what dad did or what grandpa did during the war,” Shepherd said. “I’ve had lots of tears, I’ve had people stand up to the airplane and put their hand on it and tell me they felt closer to a relative that passed during the war years.”
Shepherd said many people also step off of the plane with a smile.
The “Maid in the Shade” flew 15 combat missions between Nov. 4 and Dec. 31, 1944. The aircraft was based in Corsica and flew over Yugoslavia and Italy — it bombed bridges and railroads to shut down supply lines.
After the war, the aircraft was used as a trainer before it was sold at an auction and used as an insect sprayer. It was acquired by Airbase in 1981 and restored over 28 years, flying again in 2009.
The B-25 burns about 150 gallons of fuel an hour and the engines need to be replaced periodically, Shepherd said. “The airplane is a tool to help keep alive the memories of those people who gave so much to us,” Shepherd said. “The airplane stories tie into people, for example, the average age of the people who flew in these planes in the war was 21 years old … these kids, many were 17, 18 years old, and there was a really good chance back in the day that when they went up they weren’t going to make it home.”
Shepherd said the approximate survival rate for each trip was 60%.
According to Airbase Arizona Flying Museum, the B-25 was one of the best weapons and possibly the most versatile aircraft of World War II. The craft was used for high- and low-level bombing, stafing, photoreconnaissance and submarine patrol.
If you go
2021 Flying Legends of Victory Tour
■ The tour is available at Stein’s Aircraft Services at the Waukesha County Airport, 2525 Aviation Drive, Waukesha.
■ Ground tours are available through Thursday from 9 a.m. to
6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.
■ Flights are available Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $325 per waist compartment seat and $590 per jump seat.
■ For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3rCydrS.