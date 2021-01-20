The coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of most spring, summer and fall music festivals in 2020 is still raging. For most of the festivals for 2021, there is little more than uncertainty. Most festivals have only tentative dates, many with actual dates have been pushed back to the fall. Almost none have listed any performers.
Below is a list of major U.S. festivals and where they stand.
Coachella, April 9-11 & 16-18 2021, Indio, California. The site has these dates, but there has been talk about moving it to fall. No acts have been announced.
Lollapalooza, TBA July-August 2021, Grant Park, Chicago. Promoter C3 has not announced specific dates or performers.
South By Southwest, March 16-21 2021; Austin, Texas. No live performances announced, SXSW is launching SXSW Online featuring conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions.
Pitchfork Music Festival, TBA July 2021, Union Park, Chicago. Currently, there are no specific dates or performers that have been announced.
Riot Fest 2021, Sept. 17-19. Announced first wave, a holdover from last year
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, May 21-23 2021; Las Vegas. Although no performers have been announced, the festival’s website reports that tickets are sold out.
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Oct. 1-3 & 8-10 2021; Austin, Texas. Promoter C3 has not yet announced any performers.
Ultra Music Festival, March 26-28 2021; Miami. No performers have been announced.
The Governors Ball Music Festival, Sept. 24-26 2021; New York. No performers have been announced.
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Oct. 8-17 2021, New Orleans. No performers have been announced.
Electric Zoo, September 3-5 2021; Randall’s Island, New York. Some performers announced.
Electric Forest, TBA June 2021 (but festival site advises that could change); Rothbury, Michigan. No performers have been announced.
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Sept. 2-5 2021; Great Stage Park, Tennessee. No performers have been announced.
AFROPUNK FEST, Date TBA; Brooklyn, New York. No performers have been announced.
Rolling Loud Festival, May 7-9, Miami. No performers have been announced.
Stagecoach Festival, April 23-25 2021, Indio, California. No performers have been announced.